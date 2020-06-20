ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,000 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,000 ($38.18) to GBX 5,000 ($63.64) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 3,200 ($40.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 5th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,401.76 ($43.30).

ASOS stock traded up GBX 125 ($1.59) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,550 ($45.18). 594,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,892.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,751. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,773 ($48.02).

ASOS (LON:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) by GBX 21.80 ($0.28). On average, analysts expect that ASOS will post 8096.9997586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($35.29) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($63,528.06). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson acquired 1,000,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($26.73) per share, with a total value of £21,000,000 ($26,727,758.69).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

