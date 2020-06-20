AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 9,550 ($121.55) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 9,500 ($120.91).

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($82.73) to GBX 7,300 ($92.91) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,575 ($96.41) to GBX 8,000 ($101.82) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($82.09) to GBX 6,690 ($85.15) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($105.64) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($105.00) to GBX 8,600 ($109.46) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,311.67 ($105.79).

Shares of AZN stock traded up GBX 89 ($1.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 8,489 ($108.04). 4,771,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,555.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,706.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion and a PE ratio of 53.26. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

