AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 9,550 ($121.55) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 9,500 ($120.91).

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($82.73) to GBX 7,300 ($92.91) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,575 ($96.41) to GBX 8,000 ($101.82) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($82.09) to GBX 6,690 ($85.15) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($105.64) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($105.00) to GBX 8,600 ($109.46) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,311.67 ($105.79).

Shares of AZN stock traded up GBX 89 ($1.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 8,489 ($108.04). 4,771,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,555.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,706.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion and a PE ratio of 53.26. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

