Atheios Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. In the last week, Atheios has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $9,757.30 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

