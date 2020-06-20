Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.11.

AUPH traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $16.72. 1,413,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,728. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.01 and a quick ratio of 21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,314 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,880 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,446,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 409.5% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,182,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

