Aurora (AOA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $880,294.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $21.57 million and $880,294.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $518.00 or 0.05557324 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031766 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013731 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bitinka, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.