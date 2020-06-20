Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.31) to GBX 557 ($7.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 530 ($6.75) to GBX 460 ($5.85) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 440 ($5.60) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 368 ($4.68) to GBX 348 ($4.43) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 525 ($6.68).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 545.80 ($6.95). The stock had a trading volume of 9,215,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 517.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 519.77. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 308.60 ($3.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 747 ($9.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.