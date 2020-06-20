Avast (LON:AVST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.64) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avast from GBX 465 ($5.92) to GBX 550 ($7.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upped their price target on Avast from GBX 460 ($5.85) to GBX 540 ($6.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avast from GBX 480 ($6.11) to GBX 525 ($6.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 501.73 ($6.39).

AVST stock traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 507 ($6.45). The stock had a trading volume of 14,306,264 shares. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 552 ($7.03). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 481.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 444.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13.

In related news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.20), for a total transaction of £1,217,500 ($1,549,573.63).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

