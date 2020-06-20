Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.18. Avnet reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,809,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. 1,156,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,901. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $46.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

