Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,530 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,245 ($41.30) to GBX 3,530 ($44.93) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

AVON stock traded up GBX 245 ($3.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,300 ($42.00). The company had a trading volume of 90,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,346. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,971 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,544.66. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Avon Rubber has a twelve month low of GBX 1,226.40 ($15.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,485 ($44.36).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.02 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.