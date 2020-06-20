Axe (AXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Axe has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002332 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. Axe has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000552 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.