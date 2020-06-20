B. Riley Cuts Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $15.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Guess? from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:GES traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Guess? has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $260.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.13 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess? will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after buying an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 148,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $14,220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth about $4,289,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

