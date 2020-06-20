Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

BBVA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,326. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

