Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Position Increased by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742,857 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares during the quarter. Banco Macro accounts for approximately 7.7% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned about 4.10% of Banco Macro worth $46,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Banco Macro by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 112,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 174,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,742 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Shares of Banco Macro stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.06. 851,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,254. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $77.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $436.93 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 27.10%. Research analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.