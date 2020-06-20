Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bancolombia from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

NYSE CIB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. 999,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3179 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 31.4% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,741,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,751,000 after buying an additional 654,998 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bancolombia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bancolombia by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 994,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,833,000 after acquiring an additional 156,545 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Bancolombia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 727,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.