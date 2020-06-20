Bank of America Increases Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $210.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,145,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.92.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.