Barclays Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $70.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. 5,288,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,113. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lennar by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after buying an additional 2,285,388 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after buying an additional 478,019 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after acquiring an additional 117,440 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,490,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,949,000 after acquiring an additional 57,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 23.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

