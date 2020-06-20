Barrington Research Raises H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $21.00

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

HRB traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,230,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,574.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

