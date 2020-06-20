Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,165,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,495. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Paulson bought 2,041,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $35,411,974.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247 in the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,910,000 after buying an additional 9,547,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,441,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.