BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCML shares. B. Riley cut their target price on BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on BayCom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get BayCom alerts:

Shares of BCML traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 64,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,448. BayCom has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.88.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd W. Jr. Kendall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $151,300.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,200 shares of company stock worth $202,779 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BayCom by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BayCom by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BayCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in BayCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BayCom by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.