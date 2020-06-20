Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($110.11) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.39 ($108.30).

Beiersdorf stock traded up €1.49 ($1.67) during trading on Friday, hitting €101.25 ($113.76). The company had a trading volume of 699,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($131.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €99.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

