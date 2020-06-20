Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,541 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,966 ($50.48) to GBX 4,541 ($57.80) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 5,727 ($72.89) to GBX 5,891 ($74.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 4,735 ($60.26) price objective (down previously from GBX 5,130 ($65.29)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,219 ($53.70) price target (up from GBX 3,590 ($45.69)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 6,620 ($84.26) to GBX 5,940 ($75.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,565.69 ($58.11).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BKG traded down GBX 78 ($0.99) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,304 ($54.78). 924,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,898. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,055 ($38.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,562 ($70.79). The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,165.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,490.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

In other news, insider Rachel Downey acquired 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,004 ($50.96) per share, for a total transaction of £51,651.60 ($65,739.60).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.