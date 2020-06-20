BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. 1,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,840. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

