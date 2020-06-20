BidaskClub Lowers Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ ATRI traded up $16.96 on Friday, hitting $660.00. 18,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $651.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.34. Atrion has a 52-week low of $579.00 and a 52-week high of $915.96.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 23.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

