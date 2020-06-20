BidaskClub Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Sell

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.43.
COST stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $261.67 and a 1-year high of $325.26.
In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,970. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 4,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $2,867,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
