BidaskClub Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Sell

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.43.

COST stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $261.67 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,970. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 4,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $2,867,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

