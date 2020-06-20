BidaskClub Lowers Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EBTC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $23.15. 36,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,449. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 69.1% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 52,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

