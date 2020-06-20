BidaskClub Upgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBAC. UBS Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.19.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $13.01 on Wednesday, hitting $302.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,066. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,778.28 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $323.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.93.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total transaction of $2,530,021.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,603,005 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,037 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,230,000 after purchasing an additional 221,278 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,085,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,777,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

