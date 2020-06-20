Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.46.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. 1,471,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 283.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 503,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,681,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.