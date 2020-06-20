Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,207.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 83.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.75 or 0.05520876 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00052201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031788 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013751 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004447 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

