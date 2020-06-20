Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $172.43 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $172.43 or 0.01850127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BX Thailand, ZB.COM and SouthXchange. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00171477 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00109398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,439,071 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, WazirX, Bitfinex, IDAX, Kucoin, OKEx, Korbit, Binance, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Bitkub, FCoin, BX Thailand, BigONE, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, MBAex, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Coinsquare, Gate.io, CoinEx, Kraken, Bitrue, YoBit, Bit-Z, Koinex, CoinBene, Hotbit, Bithumb, Bibox, Huobi, Bittrex, OTCBTC, CoinZest, SouthXchange, Indodax, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Poloniex and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

