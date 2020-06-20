BitStation Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. BitStation has a total market cap of $25,152.73 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitStation has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One BitStation token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.75 or 0.05520876 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00052201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031788 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013751 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004447 BTC.

About BitStation

BitStation (CRYPTO:BSTN) is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. BitStation’s official website is www.bitstation.co . BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitStation

BitStation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitStation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitStation using one of the exchanges listed above.

