BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.59.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,170. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $473.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,851,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $13,680,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $4,737,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

