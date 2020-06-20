Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.21.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,591 shares of company stock worth $112,695 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 55.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

