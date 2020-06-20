Blocknet Hits Market Cap of $8.13 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. Blocknet has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $13,814.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00012698 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,883,042 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

