Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.79.

NYSE:BE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 3,865,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,283. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. The business had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,854 shares in the company, valued at $997,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 642.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 30.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 641,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

