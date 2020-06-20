BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Comstock Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 1,446,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,555. The company has a market capitalization of $891.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.05. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,943.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 778,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 198,669 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 344,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 195,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

