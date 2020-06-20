BOOM Trading 4.7% Higher This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One BOOM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $30,020.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOOM has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.01849213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00171290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00109379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,176,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,145,476 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

