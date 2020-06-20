BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 18,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,032. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.46.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

