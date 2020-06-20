British Land (LON:BLND) Given New GBX 425 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 455 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.41) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLND. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 475 ($6.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC lowered British Land to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.18) to GBX 385 ($4.90) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 460 ($5.85) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered British Land to an add rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 500 ($6.36) in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 466.62 ($5.94).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of LON BLND traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 405.20 ($5.16). 6,739,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 309.40 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.27). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 393.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 481.56.

British Land (LON:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.41) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that British Land will post 3545.9999355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Grigg bought 38 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of £397.86 ($506.38) per share, for a total transaction of £15,118.68 ($19,242.31).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.