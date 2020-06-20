Brokerages Anticipate Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aphria from $9.50 to $9.85 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aphria from $4.50 to $5.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,772 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 266,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APHA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.44. 3,423,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646,610. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

