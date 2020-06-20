Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. Nutrien reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Consumer Edge lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 918,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.