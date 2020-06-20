Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.83. Willis Towers Watson posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $11.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $12.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 54.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 21.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $7.27 on Wednesday, reaching $188.85. 1,741,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.04 and a 200-day moving average of $195.31. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.