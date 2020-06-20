Brokerages Anticipate Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zuora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Zuora reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zuora will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zuora.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

ZUO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Zuora stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

