Brokerages Expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. Autoweb posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 60.04% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Autoweb in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Autoweb from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Autoweb from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Autoweb worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoweb stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,510. Autoweb has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

