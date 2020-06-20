Brokerages Expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Analysts expect that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. CSFB cut their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

AVTR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,477. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $442,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 32.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

