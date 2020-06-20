Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Nucor posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 336,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 355,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 692,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. 2,768,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

