Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Nucor posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nucor.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 336,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 355,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 692,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. 2,768,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
