Brokerages Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. CSFB cut their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $39.84. 2,127,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,064. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

