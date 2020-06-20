Brokerages Expect Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vistagen Therapeutics.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VTGN. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.85.

Shares of VTGN remained flat at $$0.51 during midday trading on Friday. 735,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,547. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Vistagen Therapeutics worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.