Brokerages Set argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price at $221.56

Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in argenx by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,699 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.11. The company had a trading volume of 204,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,474. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.23.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

