Brokerages Set Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BREW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. 219,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.