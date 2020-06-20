Brokerages Set Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Price Target at GBX 270

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 270 ($3.44).

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 308 ($3.92) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 295 ($3.75) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 275 ($3.50) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 54,149 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £99,092.67 ($126,120.24).

Shares of LON MGAM traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 247.50 ($3.15). The stock had a trading volume of 658,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $687.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of GBX 168.80 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.32).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

